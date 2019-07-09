Top musical acts headline Ballynonty Community Festival next weekend

An eagerly anticipated concert featuring popular musical acts and a family fun day will attract hundreds to the south tipperary village of Ballynonty next weekend.

The beautiful hamlet, a prime contender for a tidy village award in the near future, will be a kaleidoscope of colour and pageantry for the staging of its annual festival on Saturday and Sunday next, July 13 and 14.

To date the annual festival has been one of the most popular events on the summer social calendar in the premier county, and signs are that it is set to attract hundreds more entertainment lovers to next weekend's extravaganza.

The local voluntary community committee can take a bow for the comprehensive programme of activities it has organised with the help and support of local folk.

The emphasis is very much on family participation and fun. The two-day festival will be staged in the community field, ideally located in the heart of the village, an amenity which is the envy of many communities around the country. Since its launch a few years ago its facilities have been in huge demand for a variety of reasons, and it is now a favourite spot for walkers who use it in their droves, many travelling long distances to the village to enjoy the peace and tranquility of the park.

The local committee have invested many long hours and days of toil in making 'the field' the community gem it truly is, and deserve huge support next weekend, proceeds from all events going towards the costs associated with providing the amenity.

A mere cursory glance at the programme of events suggests a fantastic two-day festival, commencing on Saturday evening with a musical treat. The ever popular "The Sun Shakers" band take to the stage at 8pm and will be joined by much loved local musicians "Folk That."

The concert is set to attract music lovers from all over the region, and they can enjoy a few hours entertainment for a very modest 10 euro. Patrons can flock back to the village the following day, Sunday 14th, for more festivities commencing with the ever popular fancy dress parade at 1pm. The parade will be followed at 2pm with kids races, dog show (3pm), bingo (4pm), and numerous side shows including archery (Durlas Eile archers), tombola, flower stalls, train rides, sale of work, barbeque, and music in marquee. Patrons can enjoy all the fare for a mere 5 euro admission fee, and in keeping with the committees focus on family participation all children can enjoy the big day free of charge. Yes, family is at the heart of the 2019 Ballynonty Festival weekend, with something to suit all tastes. Enjoy it!