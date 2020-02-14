Appreciative audience enjoy a great Cahir Panto

Cahir Pantomime Society took to the stage last weekend with the 'Little Red Riding Hood' Pantomime with shows taking place taking place from Thursday right up until Sunday.

At this stage it comes as no surprise to see that once again a perfectly polished show was unveiled on the opening night. Seasoned performers are by now very comfortable in their roles (and outfits!) and each one delivered with great enthusiasm and flair. Dancers and singers left audiences wowed and the little ones danced their little hearts out with lots of “awww’s” coming from the audience as each group completed their routine.

John Hally

When it comes to preparation the fantastic production team headed by renowned Producer John Hally had certainly done their job.

And the backstage crew with Cahir Mens Shed change the stage quickly and silently between scenes to ensure a smooth performance.

True Professionals

The accompanying musicians Pat, Paul & Gary are true professionals and with the amazing sound, lights and special effects of ‘Altec Sound Production’ and an amazing chorus line and prompters all performances flowed seamlessly and extremely well.

From the moment the curtains open on the first night on Thursday until the final show on Sunday the performances just got better and better and the ad lib funnier.

ENTERTAINMENT

This is family entertainment at its best with local people showcasing their talents and doing what they love and it certainly shows!

Congratulations and well done to all involved, a truly outstanding pantomime all round. Roll on next year already!

