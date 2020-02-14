Grandparents enjoy a very special day at school in Tipperary Town

It was the songs, the prayers and the little stories read out about what they love about their grandparents that created a special event for Grandparents Day at St. Michael’s Boys Junior School last week.



“Grandparent’s Day is part of Catholics School Week and has now become an annual event here at St. Michael’s JBS,” said Principal Ms. Siobhán Verdon. “It was great to see such a turnout of Grannies and Grandads and the boys were so delighted to see them in their school. The boys sang, read little stories that they had written themselves about their grandparents and they recited a poem too. The Grannies and Grandads were so proud. Thank you to Bernie and Patricia, two of our Grannies, who took part in our little prayer service by reading and lighting candles. The room was filled with such love. It is one of our favourite days of the year in our school.”

