Dylan Gospel Project for Cashel Arts Festival in September

Dylan Gospel Project for Cashel Arts Festival
In association with Imram Féile Litríochta Gaeilge, we are delighted to announce Buail na Cloig: Tionscadal Gaspal Dylan / Ring Them Bells: The Dylan Gospel Project has been confirmed as one of this year's headline acts for the Cashel Arts Festival next September.
In the 1980s Bob Dylan shocked his fans by converting to Christianity and releasing three albums (Slow Train Coming, Saved and Shot of Love) of funky fire-and-brimstone gospel music.
His live gospel concerts showcased the most passionate singing of his career. Buail na Cloig/Ring them Bells draws from these albums, and other gospel-themed songs from his career, such as Señor, Knocking on Heaven's Door and Ring them Bells.
The songs will be performed by singers Liam Ó Maonlaí, Emma Garnett, Esosa Ighodaroand Zeenat Sarumi; Rod McVey (organ); Peter O'Toole (guitar); Bill Shanley (guitar); Al Carver (bass); and Brian Rice (drums).
The lyrics have been translated into exquisite Irish by poet Gabriel Rosenstock. Screen projections by Margaret Lonergan. Produced by Liam Carson, IMRAM Féile Litríochta Gaeilge.
Kindly sponsored by Foras na Gaeilge and The Arts Council
