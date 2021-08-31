Culture Night 2021 coming your way on September 17, connecting all of Tipperary

Culture Night 2021 takes place on Friday, September 17, connecting all of Tipperary at home and away, with a fantastic mix of live and virtual events.



In these challenging times for everyone, this year’s theme is Coming Together and we certainly aim to do that with “an eclectic programme of live and online events for all the family, throughout the length and breadth of the county,” said Melanie Scott, Arts Officer at Tipperary County Council, “we look forward to coming together safely in a spirit of celebration of our many cultures and the role that culture has played to enhance all of our lives over the past 18 months’



On Culture Night venues in Clonmel, Nenagh, Thurles and Roscrea throw open their doors to present a fantastic range of live and virtual events throughout the evening.



Over at Derrynaflan, Found Links, are running a unique fun event from 5pm to 9pm, bringing together traditions in music, print, storytelling and the joys of walking and exploring beautiful Tipperary landscapes.



Derrynaflan is the site of an ancient monastic settlement known locally as the Gobán Saor.

Back in Clonmel, Clonmel Junction Arts Festival, South Tipperary Arts Centre and Finding A Voice concert series have partnered as Clonmel Arts Partnership to host a variety of wonderful events.



James O’Donovan’s wonderful re-arrangements of Mick Delahunty’s Big Band classics promise to enliven Clonmel’s Culture Night 2021. Tipperary County Museum invites everyone to help solve the mystery of who let our Historical Heroes escape our Gallery?! Starting off at the Museum, explore Clonmel town and see if you can find the escapees from various time periods throughout Tipperary’s History.



Enjoy a film installation for Culture Night outside The Main Guard, Clonmel, curated from the content of the exhibition 100 Years of Women in Politics and Public Life.



Or hear Alex Petcu reprise his performance at this year’s Finding A Voice festival celebrating women composers and performers. Three wonderful events are planned by South Tipperary Arts Centre including performances by The Wood of O, the much loved Bijou Opera once again regale us with opera classics and socially distanced workshops for families are planned with Eilis O'Toole.



Culture Night is for everyone!