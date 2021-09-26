Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen
If you are a small town girl living with “notions” then it’s time to hear from fellow Aislings, the ever glamorous literary duo Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen.
All roads lead to the Dromineer Nenagh Literary Festival where the dynamic duo will share their very own dedicated evening at Nenagh Arts Centre with the fabulous Irish Times journalist and completely ‘notion’ free Roisin Ingle.
OMG The Aislings are coming to Tipperary – Friday October 1, 8pm. Tickets: €15. You can order as normal but please be patient as there is a slight delay in the emails being issued with tickets.
This is being resolved. Vaccination passports and identification will be required to attend this event. Email reception@nenagharts.com Tel: 067 34400
Tipperary man Declan Kelly, the former CEO of Teneo, congratulates Willie Connors after Tipperary's All-Ireland senior hurling championship success in 2019. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Bird on the Wire: the Songs of Leonard Cohen, in Hotel Minella, Clonmel, on Tuesday, December 28, at 8pm
