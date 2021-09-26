Search

26/09/2021

OMG The Aislings are coming to Tipperary

All roads lead to the Dromineer Nenagh Literary Festival

Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen

Eoin Kelleher

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

If you are a small town girl living with “notions” then it’s time to hear from fellow Aislings, the ever glamorous literary duo Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen.


All roads lead to the Dromineer Nenagh Literary Festival where the dynamic duo will share their very own dedicated evening at Nenagh Arts Centre with the fabulous Irish Times journalist and completely ‘notion’ free Roisin Ingle.


OMG The Aislings are coming to Tipperary – Friday October 1, 8pm. Tickets: €15. You can order as normal but please be patient as there is a slight delay in the emails being issued with tickets.


This is being resolved. Vaccination passports and identification will be required to attend this event. Email reception@nenagharts.com Tel: 067 34400

