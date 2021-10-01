Cunningham coming to The Source Arts Centre, Thurles

Presented in conjunction with Tipperary Dance
‘Cunningham’ traces Merce Cunningham's artistic evolution over three decades of risk and discovery (1944–1972), from his early years as a struggling dancer in postwar New York to his emergence as one of the world’s most visionary choreographers.
The 3D technology weaves together Merce's philosophies and stories, creating a visceral journey into his innovative work.
A breathtaking explosion of dance, music, and never-before-seen archival material, Cunningham is a timely tribute to one of the world’s greatest modern dance artists.
The movie covers his working life from the 1940s to the 70s. Cunningham gives the impression of being ego-free and open, yet in rehearsals his dancers look tense, desperate to please.
The company was disbanded after his death; some members returned to perform in the 3D dances here. In archive interviews, Cunningham, Cage and the gang speak with an idealistic earnestness we’ve lost in today’s culture. Presented as part of Tipperary Dance 2021
This event will go ahead based on Government guidelines regarding venue capacity in respect of Covid 19. Tickets are strictly limited early booking is advised. Tickets must be pre-booked.
No walk-ups. For the membership admission of €5 please call box office on 0504 90204. Tue-Fri 10am-5pm only. Memberships cannot be processed on the night / (membership €15 per annum). Patrons may be required to have a Covid Certificate and ID with them to secure admission.
