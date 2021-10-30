Search

30/10/2021

What's Happening in Tipperary this Halloween Weekend

What's Happening in Tipperary this Halloween Weekend

If you are looking for fun, adventure and a scare this Halloween, Tipperary will not disappoint. 


Drive-in movies, scarecrow competitions and live music, here is what is happening across the county this weekend.

Thurles

Thurles Halloween Arts Festival 2021 has been in full swing all week. 

This weekend is packed with family-friendly events. 

On Saturday there will be street entertainment in Liberty Square and Thurles Town Park from 1pm. 

A Concert for Gary will take place in Thurles Town Park between 11am and 7pm. 

Acts include Mill Road, Mister Wells, Das Gack and more. 

Donations are requested, with proceeds going to Jigsaw Mental Health Services. 

Trick or Treat @ the Market will be on in the Greyhound Stadium at 9:30am. 

On Sunday, The Thurles Rugby Club will host a funfair, Halloween food and craft market and a fireworks display. 

The Jack Wise Street Show will also be in the Thurles Rugby Club this Sunday. 

Thurles Community Panto Society is hosting the Family Karaoke Table Quiz in The Monks, Mitchel Street. 

For more information, visit: www.thurleshalloweenfestival.com


 Nenagh

Nenagh’s annual Spleodar festival promises some spooky fun this weekend. 

Music Generation will host workshops on Saturday and Sunday for three to six-year-olds.

Online craft workshops include Ghost Turnips and  Polish Wreath Making on Saturday. 

 The Samhain Parshell Workshop will take place on Sunday.   

There will be a treasure hunt from the Nenagh Arts Centre on Saturday from 3pm. 

The festival will conclude with the Faeries Call at Nenagh Gaol on Sunday. 

All events are free, but booking may be necessary. 

For more information, visit: www.spleodar.ie

Clonmel 

West Gate Creative and Clonmel Borough District will continue their Spooky Trail this Saturday and Sunday. 

The Witches and Hocus Pocus will show at Mary Street and West Gate Car Parks on Sunday.

A Green screen photo booth will also be available during the day.  

Uproar Rock Chorus will premier their Heros video on Sunday. 

For more information, visit the Halloween in Clonmel Facebook page. 

New Inn

The New Inn Spookfest is well underway, with the streets filled with spectacular scarecrows for the scarecrow competition. 

On Saturday night Barrons will host live music and pig on a spit from 8pm.

For more information, visit the New Inn Festival Official Facebook page. 

If you have any photos from events taking place this Halloween weekend and would like them featured in next week's paper and online, send them to  news@tipperaylive.ie.

