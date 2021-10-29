Search

29/10/2021

Focus Ireland is 'deeply concerned' about the increase in homelessness

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

Email:

clodagh.nagle@iconicnews.ie

Focus Ireland is 'concerned' about the rise of homeless people in Ireland. 

In a tweet today, the organisation noted there was a 'consistent increase' in homelessness and said the number of people without a home had jumped to 8,475.

This is a significant increase of 263 from the 8,212 homeless in August, they added.

Focus Ireland said they have a concern with the consistent increase as Covid-19 reaches high numbers once again.

The organisation is worried the crisis will continue with high rents and evictions across the country.

Focus Ireland said it is vital that 'no fault' eviction measures are introduced to protect tenants from buy to let properties where the landlord is selling up

"September figures also report a total of 1,005 families with 2,344 children homeless, a significant increase of 52 families and 155 children homeless when compared to the previous month." they added.

Local News

