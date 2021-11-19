Conal Gallen is ‘Back for the craic’ in Brú Ború, Cashel

Ireland’s funniest comedian is chomping at the bit to make his return to the stage! After almost 2 years of not performing, Conal is ready to return to what he does best. Entertaining!

His return to the stage is one that he has been eagerly awaiting! Audiences are guaranteed a big night of laughter and craic, which has been missed and badly needed over the last 18 months! And Conal Gallen is certainly the man for the job.

Tickets are strictly limited so early booking is very strongly advised for this hugely anticipated show!

We will not be issuing physical tickets for this event. Please click 'Collect On The Night' when purchasing and use your email confirmation as proof of purchase for entry on the night.

Patrons purchasing tickets for this show in Brú Ború must produce a valid ID and a Covid Certificate as well as a pre-purchased ticket. You will not be allowed to enter the venue without these and no exceptions will be made. Masks must be worn in the venue at all times and during the performance. Please respect social distancing guidelines and all current public health restrictions.

Unfortunately due to current restrictions in the hospitality sector we are unable to offer bar facilities or interval refreshments.

Tickets are €27.50. Call +353 62 61122