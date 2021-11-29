Search

29 Nov 2021

Finghin Collins – 'Wanderer' tour for the Source Arts Centre

Maestro: Musical genius for live piano recital in Thurles

Finghin Collins – ‘Wanderer’ tour for the Source Arts Centre

Finghin Collins live in concert at The Source. For bookings call 0504 90204

Eoin Kelleher

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

After months of inactivity, pianist Finghin Collins comes to the Source again next Friday, December 3, as part of an extensive national recital tour which he has named after one of the major pieces in the programme - Schubert’s Wanderer Fantasy.


This is Schubert’s most demanding work for piano solo, which Schubert named after one of his own songs called Der Wanderer - music from the song appears in each of the linked movements of the piece.


The second half of the programme presents a diverse range of works inspired by the evening and night as well as Elaine Agnew’s contribution to the Ros Tapestry Suite, commissioned by the New Ross Piano Festival in 2014.

The repertoire includes:

Bach English Suite No 3 in G minor
Schubert Wanderer Fantasie Op. 15
(Interval)
Elaine Agnew The Abduction of Dervorgilla (Ros Tapestry Suite)
Debussy Soirées dans Grenade
Liszt Harmonies du Soir
Schumann In der Nacht
Chopin Nocturne Op. 15 No. 2
Chopin Scherzo No. 2 Op. 31.

One of Ireland's most successful musicians, Finghin Collins was born in Dublin in 1977 and, following initial lessons with his sister Mary, studied piano at the Royal Irish Academy of Music with John O'Conor and at the Geneva Conservatoire with Dominique Merlet.


Winner of the RTÉ Musician of the Future Competition in 1994 and the Classical Category at the National Entertainment Awards in Ireland in 1998, he went on to take first prize at the Clara Haskil International Piano Competition in Switzerland in 1999. Since then he has continued to enjoy a flourishing international career that takes him all over Europe and the United States, as well to the Far East and Australia.

Special access and wheelchair users please inform the box office at the time of booking that you may need accessibility seating.

Patrons please note: Covid Vaccination Certification will be required by all attendees. Please have your Certification and ID ready for viewing before you enter the venue. Tickets are €15/10 (under 18 years). Time: 8pm.

