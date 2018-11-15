Coolquill AC athlete Matt Alexander to represent Ireland in the Home Nations cross country

County Novice B cross country

On last Sunday week, the County Novice B cross country was hosted by Moyne AC over a very good dry course.

We had five men competing in the 6k event. Andrew Smyth led home the team, followed closely by Mick Carey. Our third man home was John O'Shea followed by Brian Smyth and Andrew Galloway anchored the team in what was a fiercely competitive race. The lads were outside the medals but they all gave a good account of themselves.

Home Nations cross country

This weekend, Matt Alexander travels to Swansea as part of the Ireland team competing in the Home Nations cross country. This is a great achievement to make the squad and the club wishes him the very best and we are sure he will represent his club and country with a determined effort as he always does in every event he competes in.

Collection

We are extremely thankful to all who contributed to the clubs church gate collection last weekend and it is very heartening the support we receive on these occasions.