The gold medal winning Nenagh Olympic AC u/14 team in Abbotstown

The Irish Life Health National Juvenile Even Age & Senior Cross Country Championships took place in the National Sports Campus, Abbotstown, Dublin on Sunday November 25. Weather and underfoot conditions were good for the hundreds of juveniles who turned up to compete in this high profile event.

Tipperary athletes put in brilliant performances all round in some very competitive races. Aimee Hayde of Newport AC continued her excellent form by winning gold in the girls u/16 race. The Nenagh Olympic AC boys combined to win the gold Inter-Club team medal u/14. On the winning team were Tom Walshe, Cian Hodgins, Ben Walsh and Michael Moylan.

The Tipperary u/14 county team did very well to secure the silver medal overall. Scoring for the county were Tom, Cian, Aaron Moore Moyne AC, Ben Walsh, Shane Buckley Dundrum AC and Darren Kennedy of Newport AC.

Kate Ferncombe of Dundrum AC won a well deserved silver medal with the Munster team in the girls u/12 race by finishing in 21st place in her race.

Tipperary had many other athletes who scored highly, these included Tom Walshe of Nenagh Olympic AC who came 8th in the boys u/14 race with clubmate Cian Hodgins in 13th position.

Thanks to all the delegates from the county and clubs who helped out in the lead up to this National event and over the weekend especially Eibhlis Purcell, County Juvenile XC Secretary.

Huge congratulations are due to all the Tipperary athletes who represented club, county and province over the weekend. The very best of luck to all those competing in the Munster Juvenile B and u/20 Cross Country Championships in Cork this Sunday December 2