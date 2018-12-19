Moyne Athletic Club gearing up for their Christmas Morning Mile

Christmas Morning Mile

This year our Christmas morning mile will start at the earlier time of 10:30 and finish at 12pm. This is a great social event where participants of all abilities can join together to walk or run four laps of the track. Times are available to participants. The proceeds of the event will go to the charity ‘Heart to hand’. The charity was set up in 1991 to provide food to homeless shelters, soup kitchens, homes for the elderly, people with disabilities, resource centres, homes for distressed women and families, alcohol awareness centres, drug rehabilitation centres, youth centres & many more deserving organisations around Ireland. All donations are gratefully accepted.



All-Ireland Uneven age and Novice Cross Country Championships, Navan

The All-Ireland Uneven age and Novice Cross Country Championships took place on Saturday. Storm Deirdre did not deter our athletes who braved the elements to race against the best in Ireland. Four athletes travelled to Navan racecourse where the conditions were wet and windy. The underfoot conditions were heavy and wet however the course provided some exhilarating performances. Our first athlete on the course was Tomas Cussen. Tomas ran very well in the Boys U15 event to finish 137th. Following this performance we had three of our Senior athletes run in the Novice Ladies event. Angela Fogarty, Lorraine Healy and Louise Fogarty completed two 2k laps along with four other Tipperary Ladies. Angela was our first athlete to finish in an excellent 50th position. Lorraine followed Angela in 86th position and Louise finished in 105th position. Well done on the excellent achievement and for representing the club on such a high level.



County Juvenile Inter-Club Cross Country Championships

The County Juvenile Inter-Club Cross Country Relay Championships took place in Thurles Crokes on Sunday December 9. Moyne AC had 10 teams competing on the day and came home with two sets of bronze medal.

Four of those ten teams ran in the girls U10. Ruth Phelan, Heidi Maher, Ciara Joyce and Eleanor Doyle all ran superbly and finished in third place earning themselves the first set of bronze medals on the day. The next team consisted of Aisling O’Reilly, Maria Doyle, Olive Spillane Leane and Reiltín Morrissey and these girls finished in 5th place.

The 3rd team were Isobel Ralph, Aoibhin O’Dwyer, Aoife Kavanagh and Róisín O’Reilly, these girls finished in 7th place. The 4th team were Ciara O’Dwyer, Ailish Concagh , Kate Concagh and Cathleen Cussen who finished in 8th place.

Boys U10 ran very well, finishing just outside the medals in 4th place. These boys were Rogan Lyons, Jim O’Neill, Jack Guilfoyle, Padraig Kavanagh and sub Max Doyle. Alana Spillane, Dearbhla Gleeson, Meabh Leahy and Olivia Ralph finished 5th in the girls U12 with Emma Delaney, Cara Delaney, Kate Delaney and Ellen Nolan finishing 7th in the same race.

Boys U12 were Adam Phelan, Adam Spillane Leane, Jack Flanagan, Seán Boland and sub Bill Cussen. These boys ran a great race also finishing in 3rd place and winning bronze. U14 girls finished in 4th place, this team included Louise Hickey, Helen Cleere, Tara Gleeeson and Mary Cussen. Our final team of the day were the U 16 team of Emma Gleeson, Milly Doyle Ryan, Tomas Cussen and Eanna Guilfoyle who finished in 4th place. Well done everyone



National Race Walking Championships

Aaron McLaughlin represented Tipperary in the Boys 1km race in the National Championships on December 8 in St. Anne’s Park, Raheny. He finished in a fantastic 3rd position in 5.38. Congratulations to him on this wonderful achievement!



AIT Arena Open Meet, Wednesday December 12

Katie Bergin, Sinead Tynan and Ber Spillane ran in the AIT arena on Wednesday last. Katie competed in the 60m and finished 2nd in her heat in a time of 8.31. Sinead Tynan also competed in the 60m and finished 6th in her heat in a time of 10.46. Ber Spillane ran in the Ladies open 300m in a time of 50.55. Katie Bergin, Ber Spillane and Sinead Tynan also ran the 150m Ladies event. Katie ran a super race to win her heat in a time of 19.96. Sinead was 5th in her heat in a time of 25.94 and Ber was third in her heat in a time of 23.15. Well done on all performances



Registration

Club membership registration is currently under review and details of these changes will be communicated at upcoming trainings and online. Registration is due by the end of the year and registration forms are available at the clubhouse.



Deepest Sympathies

Our deepest sympathies to Imelda and John Flynn on the passing of Imelda’s brother Jimmy Walsh. RIP