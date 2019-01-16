Moyne AC weekly report

County Senior Cross-Country Championships, Galbally

Four of our senior athletes braved the elements and travelled to Galbally to compete in the Senior cross country championships. Angela, Louise and Susan Fogarty commendably represented Moyne AC in the Ladies event.

They all had formidable runs with Angela placing 4th, Louise was 13th and Susan was 21st.

These three athletes formed the Moyne team which came 5th on the day.

In the men’s event Brian Carroll (pictured below) was our lone representative.

In a very competitive field Brian placed 37th. Well done to all four athletes and thanks to everyone who came and supported on the day.



Annual Club AGM

Our annual club AGM will take place this Friday night at 8pm.

All committee members, senior athletes and parents are encouraged to attend.



Registration deadline

Registration is due this month. Registration for Juvenile members is €30 and registration for senior members is €40. Sharon will be at the clubhouse on Tuesday and Thursday and those who have not paid are urged to do so as soon as possible.



County Novice Road Championships

Moyne AC will host this year’s Novice road championships on February 17.

Further details on this event can be found on the Tipperary website and any athlete interested in competing should inform Ger as soon as possible.

Pictured below: Moyne AC supporters pictured with Moyne AC Senior Ladies who competed in Co. Senior Cross Country in Galbally on Sunday. Left to right: Angela Fogarty, Susan Fogarty and Louise Fogarty