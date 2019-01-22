County Road Relays in Clonoulty

All roads lead to Clonoulty this Sunday for the opening event of this year’s County Road Championships with the promotion of the County Road Relays.

The Women’s relay event will get proceedings underway at the Clonoulty Rossmore GAA Complex at 12 noon, followed immediately by the Men’s event.

These Championships are hosted by Dundrum AC.

The relay format for both events is the same – 800M, 1500M, 800M 3000M.

This is an ideal opportunity for all the Clubs in the County to participate in as a team can consist of two Juniors and the Juniors can run in the 800m or the 1500m legs. An athlete must be over 18 years of age on the 31st December 2018 to run the 3000M leg of the relay while the Juniors must be over 16 years of age in year of competition.

Clubs can enter as many teams as they wish. The County Road Relays will be run as one division with the first 3 teams across the line being awarded 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the "A" Section even if from the same Club. The 4th, 5th and 6th teams across the line will be awarded "B" medals. The 7th, 8th and 9th team across the line will be awarded "C" medals. Note: If there are 10 teams or less, there is no "C" section. C Ladies and men's cups are to be presented to the fastest team on the day in each category.

In the women’s race the defending Champions are Thurles Crokes and once again they will be looking to athletes like Madeline Loughnane, Jacqueline Hughes, Carmel Fitzgibbon and Martina Ryan to help them retain the title. They will face tough competition from Dundrum, the County and Munster Senior Women Cross Country Champions who will be looking to Linda Grogan, Dympna Ryan, Karen Coughlan and Mairead Julian to help them win the Perpetual Cup, last won in 2015 over this course.

Mooreabbey Milers will also put in a determined effort and they will be looking to athletes like Aoife Courtney, Sarah Fitzpatrick, Mary Louise Ryan and Maire O Shea. Other Clubs that can a major say in the destination of the title are Moyne AC who will be looking to Angela Fogarty, Lorraine Healy, Sarah Healy and Louise Fogarty to win the day while Clonmel will be looking to athletes like Aine Roche, Kealey Tideswell, Anne Marie Halpin and Nicola Maunsell to help them achieve success. All these Club are well capable of entering more than one team and so the battle for the other Divisions will also be keening fought

The Men’s race, here the defending Champions are also Thurles Crokes and they will be looking to athletes like John Fitzgibbon, Denis Shanahan, Kieran Moloney and John Treacy to help them retain the title. Her again we should have a great race as Clubs like Dundrum, Mooreabbey Milers, Clonmel, Carrick on Suir, Templemore, Moyne and Moycarkey Coolcroo are well capable of a podium position.