Moyne Athletic Club Christmas Morning Mile cheque presentation

Moyne Athletic Club run a Christmas Morning Mile each year and all proceeds go to charity. This year the charity was Heart to Hand. The cheque was presented to Dinny O’Dwyer of Heart to Hand recently by Elaine Flynn, Treasurer with Moyne AC. Amongst those in the photo are Eamonn Cornally and Billy Dunne two local men who volunteer their time each year to Heart to Hand and who have travelled to Albania to build and repair houses for the poor. The sum raised was €1,835.00 and our thanks to everyone for their support. Pictured above, left to right: Paddy Doyle (Moyne AC), Kathleen Maher (Moyne AC), Eibhlis Purcell (Moyne AC), Dinny O’Dwyer (Heart to Hand), Billy Dunne (Heart to Hand Volunteer), Eamonn Cornally (Heart to Hand Volunteer), Elaine Flynn (Moyne AC), John Flynn (Moyne AC) and Eileen Ryan (Moyne AC). Children are from the Cornally and O’Dwyer families.