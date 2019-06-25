Dundrum athlete Dymphna first lady home in the Dave Fogarty 4 Mile

DUNSHAUGHLIN 10K

The Dunshaughlin 10k was held on Sunday, June 23 in Co Meath. Gareth McGlinchey made the long trip up the country to compete in this very competitive race with 940 runners. The conditions were good, with Co Meath avoiding the rain Co Tipperary endured. There was only a slight breeze to contend with. This allowed good racing conditions which Gareth took full advantage of to place 23rd in a fantastic time of 33:12. Taking 3 seconds off of his PB. Gareth is going from strength to strength and his training is reaping the rewards. He has also given his time to coach Fit4Life in the past and is currently helping thriving Juvenile athlete Shane Buckley.



DAVE FOGARTY 4 MILE

The Dave Fogarty 4 Mile was held on Thursday, June 20 in good weather conditions. We had 7 athletes compete. First home for the club was 8th Dymphna Ryan 24:09 and finished top of the podium as 1st Lady. Next we had 12th Linda Grogan 24:37 and finished on the podium in 2nd place, 25th Tony Delaney 26:22, 40th PJ Collins 28:47, 49th Tish Ryan 30:09, 71st Christina Fryday 33:56 and 74th Patricia Moloney 34:22. Great running by Dymphna and Linda who are consistently finishing in podium positions. Great to see both race along with Fit4Life athletes who Linda used to coach and Dymphna currently coaches. Great to get advice and coaching from such fine athletes.