Dave Fogarty Race: Maunsel and Ryan tops in Thurles

Irish international Kevin Maunsel of Clonmel was a clear-cut winner of the annual Dave Fogarty four mile road race at Thurles last Thursday finishing twenty eight seconds ahead of the chasers while, in the ladies race, Dundrum’s Dympna Ryan was an equally emphatic winner.

Organised by Thurles Croke AC, to honour a stalwart former member, the late Dave Fogarty, over one hundred participants faced the starter for this testing, hilly run over the Leugh circuit, and from the start Kevin Maunsel stamped his authority on the race with local men John Treacy and Jack Corbett hot on his heels along with Gary Scully of Nenagh and Croke’s Liam Shanahan. And that’s how it stayed as Maunsell took the steep climbs in his stride to finish comfortably clear of his rivals.

John Treacy stayed on well for second with Jack Corbett, back racing after injury, finishing third.

In the ladies race Dympna Ryan was equally impressive seeing off the challenge of clubmate Linda Grogan, with Kealy Tideswell(Clonmel) Angela Fogarty(Moyne) and Marian Maher of Ballyskenach, filling the minor placings.

Competition was keen also in the various categories , none more so than the men’s over 45 where John Vahey had a mere six seconds to spare over Seanie Percy of Templemore.

Details-

Men – Senior -1, K Maunsell (Clonmel) 21.42; 2, J Treacy, (Thurles Crokes), 22.10; 3, J Corbettl, (Templemore), 22.32; 4, G Scully (Nenagh), 22.43; 5, L Shanahan (Thurles), 23.00;

O 35 – 1, M Guiney (West Limerick), 24.25; 2, E Mockler (Thurles), 25.21

O 40 – 1, J Fogarty (Moycarkey-Coolcroo), 24.01; 2, P Cormack (Ballynonty) 24.33;

O 45 – 1, J Vahey (Borrisoleigh), 24.41; 2, S Percy (Templemore), 24.47;

O 50 – 1, N O Ceallaigh (Clonmel) 25.22; 2, T Delaney (Dunddrum), 26.22;

O 55 – 1, W O Donoghue (Moore Abbey Milers) 24.11; 2, T Barrett, (Thurles) 29.18;

O 60 – 1, S O Meara (Templemore), 28.42; 2, J Hennessy (Templemore),33.27;

O 65 – 1, M Alexander (Coolquill) 28.25; 2, C Tuohy (Thurles) 37.35;

O 70 – M Dundon (Thurles Crokes), 34.38;

Junior – 1, R Kennedy (Templemore) 27.11; 2, C Kavanagh (Templemore),29.41;

Ladies Senior – 1,D Ryan (Dundrum) 24.09; 2, L Grogan (Dundrum) 24.37; 3, K Tideswell (Clonmel), 25.03; 4, A Fogarty (Moytne) 26.22; 5, M Maher (Ballyskenach) 26.28;

O 35 – 1, G Lawlor-Ryan (Horse and Jockey), 29.32; 2, T Ryan (Dundrum) 30.09;

O 40 – 1 M Doherty (Clonmel) 28.13; 2, P Mills (Thurles), 29.45;

O 45, 1, D Boyce (Moyne) 31.25; 2, C Fryday (Dundrum) 33.56;

O 50 – 1, Noreen Kennedy (Thurles) 33.46; 2, N Dorney (Thurles), 34.05;

O 55 – 1, A Cronin (Carrick-on-Suir) 35.06;

Junior – 1, S Brophy (Templemore) 43.06; 2, S Deegan (Templemore) 43.12.



At the presentation of prizes afterwards, following refreshments, thanks was extended to the athletes, stewards, sponsors, First Aid, and the ladies who did the catering, all of whom contributed to the success of the event.