County Tipperary Community Games cross-country now on the home stretch

The 2020 County Finals of Community Games Cross Country will take place in Thurles Crokes Athletic Club on Thursday, November 21st. Registration from 6.15pm, with races commencing at 7pm.

The races will be ran as follows:

U10 (over 8) Boys & Girls Cross Country Race 600m (County Event only) Medals for top 4. This will be a County Event only as there is no further Cross Country competition in Community Games for the U10 age group.

U12 Cross Country Race Boys & Girls run 500m on the night (the top 6 qualify for Tipperary Relay Team for National Finals, 2 run 400m & 2 run 600m in the relay and 2 subs) Medals for all 6.

U14 Cross Country Race Boys & Girls run 700m on the night (top 6 qualify for Tipperary Relay Team for National Finals 2 run 600m & 2 run 800m and 2 subs) Medals for all 6.

U13 Cross Country Race Boys & Girls run 1200m on the night (top 5 to qualify for Tipperary Team) Medals for top 5.

MARY DOYLE TROPHY

The Mary Doyle trophy will be presented to the Area with the most participants on the night. Only two weeks to go so please put this date in your diary.

Another exciting event will be the presentation of the Annual Volunteer Awards due to take place in the Mount Wolseley Hotel, Carlow on Saturday, December 7th. Those honoured from Tipperary are:- Michael Maher, Fethard, Adult Volunteer Award, Lucy Murphy, Rosegreen, Youth Volunteer Award, Boherlahan-Dualla Overall Large Area Award and New Inn Small Area Award. Media awards will also be included in the presentations.

Any area not affiliated in South Tipperary please contact any of the development officers:- Albert Doyle, Michael Maher, Peggy Colville or P.M. Tipperary Community Games Facebook page. Looking forward to exciting times in 2020. Sincere thanks to everybody who assisted the games in any way during the year.