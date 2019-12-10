Mooreabbey Milers AC: Kevin, Willie and Damien are County Novice B Championships

County Novice B

On a blustery and wet Sunday morning Moyne County Tipperary was the destination for the penultimate race of the county cross county season. So far the cross country season has bought much success to the club for both our ladies and gents, and the success continued last Sunday as our mens team won the Novice B Cup and our ladies team took bronze. Kevin Lenihan, Willie O'Donoghue and Damien Holian won the Novice B gold medal bringing home the Novice B cup with great help from Liam O'Donnell and Dariusz Gazdowicz. Kevin Lenihan also took an individual silver and Willie O'Donoghue took an individual bronze. Martina Moloney, Patricia Ryan and Patricia Blackburn won the bronze team medal while Martina also won an individual silver. Finally a massive congratulations to our only juvenile to brave the tough conditions today Ruairi Cunningham who took a top 10 medal in his race.

Pictured below the ladies and men's teams at the County Novice B last Sunday

Waterford Half Marathon

The Waterford AC half marathon attracted nearly 2,500 runners and joggers to Waterford last Saturday morning. The event serves as the club’s main fundraiser, money raised go towards the development of their juvenile club and the promotion of athletics in the city. Race headquarters was at WIT Sports Campus. The race started an finished at race headquarters. We had 2 ladies and 2 gents take on this prestigious events. Marie O'Shea, Mary Pyke, Denis Ryan and Paddy Bourke well done to all.

Training Adults

Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm in the community field in Galbally. New members always welcome. Adults also do hill/mountain and trail training, become a registered member and get the added benefit of being included in the club's whatsapp to keep up to date with training/races and events. Registration forms are available at training €30 per adult.

Training Juveniles

Juvenile training takes place in the community field Galbally each Monday night at 7pm with qualified coaches. For insurance purposes juveniles have to be registered with the club in the year of their 7th birthday €20 per juvenile, family rates available. Registration forms are available at training.

Couch to 5k

Couch to 5k has returned so if you are starting out why not join Tricia Chi Running style couch to 5k classes and set yourself up for a lifetime of injury-free running.



Iconic Mooreabbey Milers Milers Challenge

With only 3 weeks to go (Saturday, December 28 at 3pm) we hope you all have been getting your practise in for our "Mooreabbey Mile Challenge". We at the club have decided to introduce a team challenge element to the race this year. I hear you say a team for a mile?? Yes that's right enter a pre declared team of 3 runners with their combined times over the mile with at least one runner to be female and you could be the first ever "Mile Challenge Champions". The team will be presented with a perpetual shield. Runners on teams are still eligible to run as individuals. €8 per runner, €5 per walker and €10 per family walking.

Prizes for the first 3 males and 3 females, course record, categories and junior first male and female.