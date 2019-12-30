New Year's Day Knocknacree Woods Parkrun

We had 20 participants take to Woods for our first post Christmas outing on Saturday last. The event was made possible thanks to our volunteers Brenda Ainsworth, Brenda Blessing Doheny, Alice McEleney, Richard Springer, Colm O Hanluain and Gregory Whelan. We had four first timers and one personal best recorded on the day. Our first finishers were first timer John Morrissey (20:55),Pat Williams (22:49), Mark Fahey (24:07) and first timer Olive Gleeson (23:37), Lisa Gaynor (28:12) and Debbie King (28:19). We will be back in the woods Wednesday as we are holding a ‘special’ park run on New Year’s Day at the later time of 11:00am to allow for a lie in for all the revellers so be sure to start the New Year as you intend to carry on.