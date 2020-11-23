Mooreabbey Milers AC: National Juvenile Virtual Cross Country

Sunday last saw some normality return to the athletics community as the Mooreabbey Milers juveniles took part in a national initiative virtual cross country race with a twist. Based on their age categories our juveniles came together to take part in a looped 500 meter cross country race in the community field in Galbally with the support of some of the extended senior club members. U7 ran one 500m loop as did the U9/U10's, U11's ran two loops to complete the 1, 000m section, U13's ran three loops with the U15's also taking on three loops to complete the 1,500m competition and finally our U17's ran four loops to complete the 2,000m discipline.



With 49 juveniles hitting the field and 6 categories to be ran it was a morning of bustling and rhapsodic.

Ist off were the u7s at 11am - Doireann Moloney 2.09; Aisling Kinnane 2.41; Kitty O Dwyer 2.42; Anna May Chapman 3.43; Tessa O Dwyer 2.47; Ciara Hayes 2.48.

Followed by the U9 and U10 at 11.05am - Emma Flanagan 1.58; Neasa Moloney 1.59; Conall Ryan 2.06; Gearoid Kinnane 2.07; Cormac Kinane 2.07; Aoife Moran 2.10; Alex Wilkinson 2.13; Clare Chapman 2.19; Eugene Macraith 2.21; Aoibh Mc Cormack 2.26; Robert Walsh 2.31; Aoife Kiely 2.32; Anya O Mahony 2.33; Aleia Kiely 2.34; Alice Macraith 2.56; Orna Ivory 3.04.

Then onto the U11 at 11.15am - Michael O Mahony 4.24; Ciaran Lees 4.32; Ruari Ivory 4.46; Darragh Hogan 4.49; Mossy English 4.58; Ellie Kate Reynolds 5.03; Michael Hayes 5.09; Ruth Kiely 5.34.

At 11.30am it was the turn of the U13 - David Moran 6.22; William Hanley 6.27; Muirne Ryan 7.00; Jayden Kiely 7.04; Maurice Reynolds 7.08; Callum Compton 7.13; John Lees 7.26; Colm O'Shea 7.30; Mary English 7. 31; Erin Chapman 7.32; Ruairi Cunningham 7.46; Ryan Cunningham 7.53.

Followed by the U15 at 11.45am - Eoghan Hanley 6.18; Paddy Chapman 6.29; Caitlin Compton 7.25; Ella Walsh 7.32; Aoife O'Shea 9.32.



And to round out the morning the U17 at midday - Eimear Looby 9.35; Daniel Burke 10.47.

All runners on the day received a club participation medal with all names and times being put forward to athletics Ireland for inclusion on the national virtual cross country register where the top three individual fastest times amongst all clubs in Ireland will be awarded with a national medal. A national club team selection will also take place with the top 4 in each age category going forward for inclusion.