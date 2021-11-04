Munster Uneven Age Juvenile Cross-Country Championships

The Cross-Country purists were glad to see the rain come this week which made for more testing conditions than previous weeks of racing. The testing course or weather didn’t deter our small band of 24 juveniles who all committed themselves against top opposition in the Munster Un-even age championships hosted by Moycarkey Coolcroo A.C.



Our team of 4 U9 girls were first heading to post in the opening race, their first taste of Munster championship racing for some and it must be said they are a determined group of girls who all tried their very best. First home for the club was Anna Concagh in 63rd, following her in was Poppy Lyons in 72nd, Doireann Quinlan closely behind her in 79th and Eva Maher in 81st.

These girls came in 9th in the team event. Next to face the starter were the U9 boys of who all put on a great display of running and it has to be said make for a promising group of athletes for the future. First home for Moyne was Darragh Maher in 27th place, Senan Phelan was next in 51st, Geoffrey Morrisey in 56th, Fionn Phelan in 71st, Daniel Delaney in 85th and Leo Cullen in 90th. The boys also finished in 9th place in the team event!



Caoimhe Slevin (104th) and Grainne Daly (112th) represented the club in the U11 race covering 1,500m. The girls applied themselves very well braving out the distance. Equally the boys U11 took on the 1,500m loop where Bill O’ Neill led the club home in 99th position, close behind him was Cathal O’ Reilly in 106th and Gerard Delaney rounded out the Moyne boys finishing in 129th.



The 3 girls of Aisling O’ Reilly (39th), Ruth Phelan (72nd) and Olive Spillane-Leane (80th) performed very well in the testing conditions covering the 2,500m distance at U13 level. Well done girls, great running.



Alana Spillane ran a brilliant race in the girls U15 to finish in 21st position. To add, Adam Spillane- Leane (41st) and Adam Phelan (44th) all performed very well over the 3,500m course. It was here Moyne A.C came home with their first medal of the day where Adam Spillane-Leane was 6th scorer on the Tipperary U15 Team who finished 3rd in the County event, well done Adam!



There was more good news to come, Mary Cussen also scored on the County U17 team who finished 3rd in the County event. Mary ran so well and grinded it out as the weather started to deteriorate. Mary finished in 40th position.



Last, but not least, it was the turn of Aaron Moore and Michael O’ Mahony in the U17 event.

This was a combined event with the U19s and the Juniors all in the same race covering 5,500m. Aaron and Michael were well up for the race and it was clear to be seen that both boys were well positioned in the race early on and worked well off the older boys throughout.

Both toughened it out as the going got tough and were rewarded for their efforts. Aaron finished in 18th place following him was Michael in 25th thus making the County team who finished in second place. Two fine performances from the boys.



Many congratulations to those who scored for County teams today, they will go on to represent Tipperary in the All-Ireland un-even age championships at the end of season.

To add, those who represented the club both today and last week in the Munster even ages and didn’t medal will have another day out at Munster grade next weekend in Castlelyons, Co. Cork at the Munster B Championships.

It’s envisaged to field teams in as many events as possible.

Well done to all who competed today, experience at this level is paramount for growth and development as you navigate in becoming a better athlete in the future. Thank you to the coaches, parents, and supporters for your support today, much appreciated

Munster Senior Cross-Country Championships

Another step up in level for our senior athletes came about on Sunday 31st October in Two-Mile-Borris as the Munster Senior Cross-Country Championships were down for decision. The rain and wind came just before the start and this added to the soft underfoot conditions but great credit to the four ladies involved, Louise Fogarty, Sharon Cantwell, Lisa Quinlan, and Aisling Maher as they did not let the conditions or step up in class deter them from their race plans.



With the field of athletes including national and international athletes, the pace was always going to be fast and as the race unfolded this turned out to be the way, but our club athletes showed their strength and commitment over the 6k to be right in the mix. Louise ran strongly to finish 20th, followed by Sharon in 24th, Lisa 28th and Aisling 30th to bring the club to fourth place in the Inter-Club championship. What a return from the ladies who have been very consistent in the running thus far this season. Well done all.

Munster Juvenile B Cross-Country Championships

Sunday next, 7th November, sees the club travelling to Castlelyons, Co. Cork for the Munster Juvenile B Cross Country Championships. These championships are open to all the club athletes who participated in the two recent Munster events and who did not win a medal. This is the first championship outside the County this year and we hope that we will have sufficient athletes available to travel and support each other on teams. The event is run under the uneven age groups of U09 (750m), U11 (1,000m), U13 (1,500m), U15 (2,500m), and U17 (3,000m). Best of luck to all who are travelling.

Split the Bucket!

The winner of the Split the Bucket for Friday 29th October was Mark King, Cooleeney. The winning amount this week was €135. The draw takes place each Friday night at 8.30pm following juvenile training and is live on our Facebook page – Moyne Athletic Club. On-line options are available on our website www.moyneathleticclub.com and tickets can also be purchased in Quinlan’s, Moyne. Thanks to all who continue to support each week. We encourage as many as possible to join as this is our way of fundraising for the club.