09/11/2021

Moyne athletic club notes

Munster Juvenile B Cross-Country Championships

Moyne athletic club notes

L/R: Sharon Cantwell, Moyne AC, Sareen Walsh, Clonmel, Hannah Steed, Clonmel, Suzanne Shine, Clonmel

The Munster Juvenile B races took place in Castlelyons on Sunday 7th November. 17 juvenile athletes represented Moyne AC on what was a very successful day for the club, coming home with a total of 8 medals - 4 individual and 4 Tipperary team.

U9 boys were our first athletes to take to the field. Darragh Maher ran a superb race and led the whole field home finishing 1st and winning an individual gold medal! Senan Phelan followed home in 27th, Geoffrey Morrissey 30th and Fionn Phelan 45th. These 4 boys finished 5th in the club team event. Darragh and Senan were also members of the Tipperary team finishing 2nd on the day.

Next were the U11 girls where there were four athletes competing for the club. First home for Moyne was Caoimhe Slevin in 32nd, followed by Muireann Casey 54th, Abbie Manton 104th and Caoimhe Doyle 114th. Caoimhe Slevin was on the Tipperary team that just finished outside the medals in 4th place. Bill O’Neill competed in the U11 boys’ race where he finished in 67th place.

U13 girls were next to compete, again the club had a team of four girls competing. Aisling O’Reilly ran a great race and came home in 5th place winning an individual medal and she was also a member of the Tipperary team who came 2nd. Ciara Joyce followed home in 44th, Saoirse Deegan 60th and Maria Doyle 86th.

Alana Spillane also ran a great race in the girls U15 coming home in 6th place earning herself an individual medal, she was also on the Tipperary team that finished 2nd on the day. Jack Flanagan and Adam Phelan competed in the u15 race with Jack too winning an individual medal coming home in 9th place, Adam finished 25th.

David Doyle was the final juvenile to compete on the day. David ran in the U17 race and finished in 14th place. Congratulations to all athletes who competed on the day, each of whom gave it their all in one of the most competitive B championships for a long while.

Full notes in this week's Tipperary Star 

