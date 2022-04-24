Dundrum Athletics Club had two club members compete in the Kilkenny 5k

Dundrum AC’s Dymphna Ryan and Martin Keane who both competed in the Streets of Kilkenny 5k
STREETS OF KILKENNY 5K
The very popular Streets of Kilkenny 5k was held on Thursday, April 14.
This is a race that attracts a huge amount of athletes and is a very competitive race with a lot of fast times recorded. We had 2 athletes compete. Dymphna Ryan continued her fine form in 16:59 and was 4th Woman. Martin Keane also had a great race in 17:16.
MORRISON BMW 6K SERIES
Race 2 of the Morrison BMW 6k Series was held on Wednesday, April 13 on a lovely warm evening. We had 11 athletes compete. This is a predict your own time race and you aren't allowed wear any timing device.
Everyone is part of a team and those with best predictions are in with a chance of their team winning their category at the end of the series. Predicted times and team are in brackets.
First home for the club was 4th Ruaidhri Devitt 22:15 (23:00, Devitts and Friends), 7th John Shanahan 22:42 (23:10, Devitts and Friends), 8th Michael Ryan 22:47 (23:30, Motley Crew), 35th Graham Butler 25:19 (26:30, Road Rage), 37th Laura McCarthy Armstrong 25:22 (26:10, Motley Crew), 41st Dymphna Ryan 25:30 (26:30, Where's the finish), 46th Eamonn Morrissey 25:40 (27:00, Motley Crew), 47th John McCormack 25:41 (26:05, Devitts and Friends), 68th Linda Grogan 27:39 (28:54, Distance Group B), 98th Claire Devitt 31:14 (33:00, Devitts and Friends) and 104th Sean Carew 31:27 (33:00, Motley Crew).
