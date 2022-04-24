Search

24 Apr 2022

Dundrum Athletics Club had two club members compete in the Kilkenny 5k

Dymphna Ryan continued her fine form in 16:59 and Martin Keane also had a great race in 17:16

24 Apr 2022 7:00 PM

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

STREETS OF KILKENNY 5K
The very popular Streets of Kilkenny 5k was held on Thursday, April 14.
This is a race that attracts a huge amount of athletes and is a very competitive race with a lot of fast times recorded. We had 2 athletes compete. Dymphna Ryan continued her fine form in 16:59 and was 4th Woman. Martin Keane also had a great race in 17:16.

MORRISON BMW 6K SERIES
Race 2 of the Morrison BMW 6k Series was held on Wednesday, April 13 on a lovely warm evening. We had 11 athletes compete. This is a predict your own time race and you aren't allowed wear any timing device.


Everyone is part of a team and those with best predictions are in with a chance of their team winning their category at the end of the series. Predicted times and team are in brackets.


First home for the club was 4th Ruaidhri Devitt 22:15 (23:00, Devitts and Friends), 7th John Shanahan 22:42 (23:10, Devitts and Friends), 8th Michael Ryan 22:47 (23:30, Motley Crew), 35th Graham Butler 25:19 (26:30, Road Rage), 37th Laura McCarthy Armstrong 25:22 (26:10, Motley Crew), 41st Dymphna Ryan 25:30 (26:30, Where's the finish), 46th Eamonn Morrissey 25:40 (27:00, Motley Crew), 47th John McCormack 25:41 (26:05, Devitts and Friends), 68th Linda Grogan 27:39 (28:54, Distance Group B), 98th Claire Devitt 31:14 (33:00, Devitts and Friends) and 104th Sean Carew 31:27 (33:00, Motley Crew).

