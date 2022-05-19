Moyne Athletic Club - County Juvenile Track & Field Championships

Fifty athletes from the club were amongst the near 500 athletes taking part in the County Juvenile Track and Field Championships in Templemore at the weekend.

All of them performed brilliantly and were a huge credit to the club. Throughout the two days of competition, from our U/9’s to our U/19’s they contributed to many exciting competitions and provided great entertainment for their parents and spectators alike. A huge well done to each and every one of them on their performances.

Seventeen of our athletes succeeded in stepping on to the podium with individual medal winning performances while six of our relay teams also medalled in their competitions.

Lily Murphy at U/9 was a triple gold medallist with wins in the 60mts, 300mts and Long Jump with Alana Spillane winning double gold in the U/15 800mts and 1,500mts. Also securing double gold was Gerard Delaney in the U/12 High Jump and Turbo Javelin and he added a silver medal in the Shot Putt.

Aisling O’Reilly in the U/14 1,500mts, Reiltin Morrissey in the U/14 Shot Putt and Adam Spillane-Leane in the U/16 High Jump continued the winning ways for the club with gold in their respective events with our field event athletes Maria Doyle and Sarah McGinley winning gold in the U/13 Javelin and U/15 Discus, respectively.

Maria also went on to win silver in the U/13 Shot Putt while Sarah added a silver medal in the Shot Putt and a bronze medal in the Javelin to complete her full set of individual medals. Leona Maher continued the winning streak for the club with victory in the U/17-19 200mts and then followed up with a silver medal in the 100mts.

Silver medals were the order of the day for Meadhb Hall in the U/9 60mts and Long Jump, Cathal O’Reilly in the U/11 High Jump, David Nolan in the U/13 60mts hurdles and Jack Flanagan in the U/16 800mts and he also added two bronze medals to his collection with third in the Long Jump and High Jump.

Bronze medals were won by Cathleen Cussen in the U/11 High Jump, Daniel Delaney in the U/10 Turbo Javelin, Ella McGinley U/12 Turbo Javelin, and Ciara Joyce in the U/13 Long Jump. It is great to see the spread of medals over the various track and field competitions, showing the huge range of athletic ability in the club.

Relay wise 2 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze was the order of the day. Annie Ely, Orlaith Costigan, Meadhb Hall and Lily Murphy won the U/9 event with Ciara Joyce, Niamh Gleeson, Heidi Maher, and Olive Spillane-Leane the U/13 event. Silver went to the Girls U/10 team of Anna Concagh, Doireann Quinlan, Poppy Lyons and Lily Murphy with the Boys U/10 winning bronze in the form of Fionn Phelan, Geoffrey Morrissey, Darragh Maher and Daniel Delaney. Bronze was also won by the Girls U/14 and U/15 teams represented by Ruth Phelan, Aisling O’Reilly, Ciara Joyce, and Eleanor Doyle at U/14 and Dearbhla Gleeson, Emma Delaney, Kate Delaney, Niamh Cleere and Aisling O’Reilly at U/15.

Full list of all results – Girls U/9 Lily Murphy (1st 60, 300, LJ), Meadhb Hall (2nd 60, LJ, 4th 300), Orlaith Costigan (7th 60, 6th LJ), Annie Ely (8th 60, 7th LJ). Girls U/10 - Eva Maher (5th 60, 12th LJ), Poppy Lyons (9th 60, 7th LJ), Doireann Quinlan (5th Heat 60, 9th 500, 9th TJ), Anna Concagh (5th TJ, 8th 500).

Girls U/11 – Cathleen Cussen (3rd HJ, 10th LJ), Faye Murphy (4th 60, 5th LJ), Caoimhe Doyle (4th HJ), Abbie Manton (11th LJ). Girls U/12 – Ella McGinley (3rd TJ). Girls U/13 – Maria Doyle (1st Jav, 2nd SP, 4th HJ), Ciara Joyce (3rd LJ, 6th 80), Roisin O’Reilly (8th 600, 8th SP), Heidi Maher (7th 80), Niamh Gleeson (3rd Heat 80, 6th LJ), Olive Spillane-Leane (4th Heat 80, 6th 600). Girls U/14 – Reiltin Morrissey (1st SP, 4th Jav), Aisling O’Reilly (1st 1,500, 4th HJ), Eleanor Doyle (6th Heat 80, 7th 200), Ruth Phelan (8th 200, 6th LJ).

Girls U/15 – Alana Spillane (1st 800, 1,500), Sarah McGinley (1st Discus, 2nd SP, 3rd Jav), Ellen Nolan (6th 80), Niamh Cleere (4th 200, 5th LJ), Dearbhla Gleeson (7th 200, 4th LJ), Emma Delaney (9th 200), Kate Delaney (11th 200). Girls U/17-19 – Leona Maher (1st 200, 2nd 100).

Boys U/10 – Daniel Delaney (3rd TJ, 15th LJ), Darragh Maher (4th 500, 6th LJ, 6th TJ), Senan Phelan (5th 500, 13th LJ, 8th TJ), Geoffrey Morrissey (5th LJ, 12th TJ), Fionn Phelan (8th 500, 16th LJ, 14th TJ), Matthew Esmonde (8th LJ, 9th TJ), Cian Kelly (6th LJ), Zach Ryan (10th LJ), Leo Cullen (10th TJ). Boys U/11 – Cathal O’Reilly (2nd HJ, 5th 600), William Morrissey (15th TJ). Boys U/12 – Gerard Delaney (1st HJ, 1st TJ, 2nd SP), Billy Flanagan (8th 60, 10th 600, 4th LJ, 4th HJ).

Boys U/13 – David Nolan (2nd 60H, 8th LJ), Noah Murphy (5th LJ, 5th 80), Daithí Cussen (9th 80, 9th LJ). Boys U/16 – Jack Flanagan (2nd 800, 3rd LJ, 3rd HJ), Adam Spillane-Leane (1st HJ), Adam Phelan (4th HJ). Boys U/10 Relay – 2nd Team 4th (Leo Cullen, Zach Ryan, Matthew Esmonde, Senan Phelan, Cian Kelly). Girls U/11 4th (Abbie Manton, Cathleen Cussen, Caoimhe Doyle, Faye Murphy).

Once again congratulations to each and every athlete on their performances.



University Athlete of the Year

Congratulations to Katie Bergin as she was named the overall Athlete of the Year (Male/Female) at the Southeast Technological University Carlow awards night last week. Katie is a first year Physiology and Science student and set three college records in her opening year – Outdoor intervarsity 100mts (12.43) winning bronze and 200mts (25.37) and Indoor 200mts (25.93).



Moyne AC 5k Road Race

A reminder to all that our 5k road race takes place on Wednesday June 8th, 2022, at 7.30pm. Pop Up Races will be facilitating the event and entries can be made through their website www.popupraces.ie. Entry fee is €15 (plus booking fee). Prize money for the first three men and women and prizes for category winners at O/40, O/50, and O/60. AAI permit approved. Refreshments served afterwards. We would love to welcome you all to what promises to be a very enjoyable evening of running.

Moyne AC Summer Games

The Summer Games for 2022 will take place on Saturday 11th June with an 11am start. Programme will include races at 100mts, 200mts, 400mts, 800mts, 1 mile and 3k provided there is enough entries. Event is open to all athletes from 16 years of age and older – athletes must be sixteen by the end of 2022 to compete. More details to follow.



Split the Bucket!

The winner of the Split the Bucket for 13th May was Brendan Delaney. Winning amount €127. Envelopes are available at all training sessions and in Quinlan’s Pub, Moyne. On-line options are also available on our website www.moyneathleticclub.com and follow the Split the Bucket tab where there are several prepay options. Thanks to all who continue to support each week.