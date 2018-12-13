Healy Lawnmowers are a cut above the rest for grass machinery

With over 30 years of experience, John Healy Lawnmowers and Quads are a one stop shop for top quality landscaping and building construction tools and equipment.



Our extensive knowledge, together with our highly skilled team of personnel ensures that we offer the highest quality service to the gardening and landscaping industries. Whatever machine, spare part or advice you should need, John Healy and his staff can assist you.



We are dedicated to ensuring that our clients can choose from the best range of garden machinery at very competitive prices. Our range of products can cater for all jobs from the upkeep of domestic gardens to the maintenance of sports grounds, housing estates, hotels etc.





We supply a wide range of leading brands including Honda, Castelgarden, Craftsman, Tanaka & Oleo-Mac as well as providing a full back-up service for all our products.

We also offer a fantastic range of Quadzilla kids quads just in time for Christmas so be sure and drop into our showroom or check us out online.



Visit our showroom at Unit A, Turtulla Business Park, Thurles, Co Tipperary to view our large selection of products.



To find out more information visit us on our Facebook page here and our website here.