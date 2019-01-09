Tipperary Jobs Round Up: Who's hiring in the county this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in our recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• O'Dwyer's Pharmacy Cashel currently require a full time pharmacy technician. Close of entries is January 25. See page 44 of this week's Tipperary Star for full application details.

• A receptionist/ secretary is required for a busy office near the Thurles area. Good knowledge of computer skills is a must, See page 44 for full application details.

• A part time sales assistant is required for a busy store in Thurles. Experience of ladies wear is essential. See page 44 for full details.

• Part time staff required for a busy shop in Templemore. Must be available to work evenings and weekends. See page 44 for more.

• A full time position is available for a busy retail shop is Thurles. Experience is essential. See page 44 for full application details.

• Thurles Precast Products Ltd and Tarmacadam services are hiring general operators for the following positions: Tarmac crew and concrete gang and driver with trailer licence.

• Gleeson Concrete Donohill are hiring a full time office person (two to three days per week) for a busy office. The suitable candidate will be: ability to work under pressure with excellent customer service skills, good geographical knowledge of local region, excellent communication and telephone skills, IT literacy. Duties will include: general admin, lodgements, payroll. See page 45 for full details on how to apply.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See pages 44 and 45 of this week's paper for full details on all jobs available.