LIT open day to open minds to a future career in Engineering

Engineers are among the most sought after graduates worldwide, and on January 19, 2019 the Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) will open its doors to showcase the various career paths, fields of study and opportunities available through engineering at its Engineering Open Day.

The newly appointed Head of Department of Electrical & Electronic Engineering Dr Maura Clancy said, “The LIT Engineering Open Day on Saturday January 19 will enable prospective engineering students, parents and teachers gain an accurate insight into the various engineering strands. It also provides an opportunity for industry and community to be actively involved with LIT as some of the regions most successful engineering employers will be present on the day, ready to advise on how to pursue a career in engineering. Staff and current students of LIT will also be there to share some of the exciting work currently taking place at LIT.”

Dr Clancy believes engineering is an exciting, interesting and rewarding career for all, irrespective of age, gender or general interests.

“Engineers apply science and maths to solve problems, they figure out how things work and find practical uses for scientific discoveries. If you have an inquisitive mind, if you want to know how things work then a very rewarding career in engineering lies ahead for you,” she said.

Dr Clancy is keen to highlight engineering as an enticing and interesting career path for women, and fears cultural perception may be hampering efforts to attract young female school leavers into the field of engineering. Just 12% of engineers in Ireland are female compared to 30% of the engineers in Latvia, Bulgaria and Cyprus.

An advocate of lifelong learning Dr Clancy’s career path is testimony to the fact that neither gender, age or lifestyle should be seen as an obstacle to a future in engineering.

A business owner with business qualifications and mother of two, Maura returned to full-time education in 2000. She studied mathematics and English at the National University of Ireland, Galway (NUIG) culminating in a Ph.D. in Mathematics in 2009, and was awarded an Irish Research Council scholarship to carry out research in Mathematics.

Passionate about teaching mathematics, Dr Clancy established the Maths Support Centre at NUIG. She later went on to consultancy work with the US company, Anne Shannon & Associates which was tasked with improving the delivery of mathematics in middle and high schools throughout America.

She joined LIT in 2012 and has lectured on many of the engineering programmes offered by the Department including Industrial Automation and Robotic Systems, Electronic Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Renewable and Electrical Energy Engineering.

Dr Clancy was appointed Head of Department of Electrical & Electronic Engineering this academic year.

She will join staff, students and industry leaders at the LIT Engineering Open Day on January 19, 2019 in LIT’s Moylish Campus to showcase the numerous branches of engineering, and will be available, as will all staff, students and potential employers, to answers all questions relating to life as an engineer.

The Engineering Open Day will run from 10am to 2pm and is free of charge. Booking is not required for this event but visitors are recommended to arrive early to get the most from their visit.