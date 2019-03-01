JOB ALERT: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• O’Meara Autobody, Galbertstown, Thurles require panel beaters for full and part time positions. Experience essential. See 54 of this week’s Tipperary Star for full job listing.

• Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers are recruiting for general operative positions. Typical hours 8am to 3pm, Monday to Friday. Previous experience in the food or pharmaceutical industry preferred. Closing date for applications is March 7. See page 54 of this week’s Tipperary Star for full application details.

• Tipperary Education Training Board invites applications for the following position: Clerical Officer Grade III Panel. A panel will be created from which permanent, fixed term and temporary posts that arise within one year may be filled. See page 54 of this week’s Tipperary Star for more information.

• Cafe Hans Cashel required a commis chef/ chef de partie. Daytime hours only, good salary for right candidate. See page 54 of this week’s Tipperary Star for more information.

• Leinster Express are hiring a sports editor. The successful candidate will be a team player with excellent organisational skills and the ability to ensure that the Express’s sports pages and online coverage give readers the full range of sporting activity in County Laois. Close of entries is Friday, March 8, 2019. See page 55 of this week’s Tipperary Star for further information.

• Stablefield Limited wish to recruit horticultural employees for the mushroom industry to work in various roles at their site in Tipperary. All roles are full time with average 39 hours per week. See page 55 of this week’s Tipperary Star for full job details.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week's edition of the Tipperary Star.