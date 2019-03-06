Optical Assistant required for Sheppard Opticians in Roscrea

We are currently recruiting for an upcoming position as a optical assistant for our Roscrea Branch. The position is full time with potential to move forward with a dynamic growing eye care company. Experience would be desirable but not essential as full training would be given.

Minimum Requirements:

- Good Leaving certificate or equivalent with a science subject

- Good interpersonal skills and a team player

- Ability to work on own initiative

- Good computer skills

- Retail experience

Reply to Nenagh@sheppardopticians.ie

Subject:Roscrea Position



About us

Sheppard Opticians is a local Irish company that has served the optical/eyecare needs of the public for over 25 years in Tipperary and surrounding counties.

We value each and every customer that comes to us. Through a process of question asking and listening we work out your particular optical requirements and find the perfect solution for you.

We offer a wide range of designer brands at competitive prices including Ray-Ban, Prada, Versace, Vogue, Jaguar, Lacoste, Pepe Jeans, Converse, Ted Baker, Dilem and many more. Staff are on hand to assist you at all times!

Sheppard Opticians in Roscrea can be found at Castle St. Roscrea, Co.Tipperary and is open 9.30 - 5.30 daily (closed Sunday).

See www.sheppardopticians.ie for more information about Sheppard Opticians or find us on Facebook