Thurles Credit Union wish to hire a Chief Financial Officer

Thurles Credit Union Ltd.is now inviting applications for the position of Chief Financial Officer (Ref CFO 2019)



Principal responsibilities of the Role:

The CFO will report to the CEO and will have overall responsibility for the delivery of timely and accurate financial management reporting. The CFO will support the development and execution of the Credit Union’s Finance Strategy and ensure alignment with the overall objectives of the Strategic Plan. The CFO will implement effective processes and controls to accurately measure and report financial performance and review all financial reports ensuring that underlying processes, review and controls have been completed in accordance with best practice and regulatory requirements and that the appropriate supporting detail is in place to substantiate the final balances.



The position elevates the contribution beyond financial reporting to analysis, modeling, financial leadership and consultancy to the Board, CEO and the management team. While the CFO will be responsible for the day to day management of the finance function, he/she will assume leadership for the financial health of the credit union, identifying issues that impact financial performance and anticipating potential future impacts, developing mitigating plans to address these issues should they arise.



Key Responsibilities:

- Overseeing the management and co-ordination of all internal and external reporting, including the consolidation of monthly management accounts

- Responsible for preparing and monitoring monthly and annual budgets

- Overall management of Bank Reconciliations and investment strategies

- Overall responsibility for Controls and Compliance in Accounts, EFT and cash offices, ensuring that all statutory requirements are met

- Responsible for the preparation of financial information for the Board and committees

- Support the CEO by providing analysis of financial information, products & business performance with the provision of ad hoc reports that will lead to new business initiatives and business models

- Liaise with key stakeholders such as auditors and the Central Bank as and when required



The successful candidate should have the following attributes:

- Expert knowledge of accounting and financial analysis

- A thorough understanding of Credit Union rules and regulations

- Ability to plan/forecast, develop budgets, design financial models and oversee budget implementation of financial strategies

- A customer-centric focus ensuring that a first-class service is delivered to members

- Excellent report writing and presentation skills

- Excellent administrative, organisational & business support skills

- Ability to multi-task and work calmly under pressure



Required Experience and Qualifications:

- 5+ years’ experience within financial services or accounting profession is required.

- Risk Management Experience desirable

- A proven track record managing staff

- ACA, CIMA or ACCA qualified or similar qualifications

Apply

Applicants should state clearly the position they are applying for by quoting the reference CFO 2019.

Applications including CV by email only addressed to recruit@pinta.ie

Closing date for receipt of applications is Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Short listing may apply and assessment will be done on the basis of the information provided in the application.

Thurles Credit Union Ltd is an Equal Opportunities Employer

www.thurlescu.ie

Facebook: thurlescu

Twitter: @thurlescu