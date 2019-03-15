JOB ALERT: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• The Tipperary Star is currently recruiting an advertising sales executive. The successful candidate will need to demonstrate excellent sales skills as well as strong organisational and administration skills. A full driving license is required. To apply please email a copy of your CV to ckelly@iconicnewspapers.ie

• Morrisons Pharmacy are currently recruiting a pharmacy technician for a short term contract starting April 29 to September 30, 2019. Previous pharmacy dispensing experience is essential. For full application details please see page 55 of this week’s Tipperary Star.

• Sales person wanted: A sales rep is required to sell to supermarkets on a six weekly basis. Salary €42,000 plus car. See page 55 of this week’s Tipperary Star for application details.

• Applications are being invited by Tipperary County Council for a part time leisure attendant for Nenagh Leisure Centre. Salary €13.58 per hour. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and possess a current Irish Water Safety National Pool Lifeguard award or equivalent as well as an Irish Water Safety teaching qualification or equivalent. Close of entries is Friday, March 29, 2019 at 4pm. See page 54 of this week’s Tipperary Star for full details.

