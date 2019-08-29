Nenagh entrepreneur encourages Tipperary business women to apply for ACORNS

There has been an increase in early-stage female entrepreneurs in Ireland over the past year and the call is now open for those with new businesses or well-developed ideas to join ACORNS 5.

Female entrepreneurs from Co. Tipperary who have previously participated on the programme are urging their fellow business owners to apply before the September 20 deadline. There is no charge for successful applicants.

ACORNS is the highly-successful development initiative to support female entrepreneurs living in rural Ireland, who wish to start and develop new businesses or have recently started a business.

Tipperary Entrepreneurs

Previous business owners from Tipperary who have participated on ACORNS include: Geraldine Byrne of Mediskin, Ailbhe Gerrard of Brookfield Farm and Hiveshare, and Kylie Magner of Magners’ Farm.

Geraldine Byrne launched her first business, skincare and wellbeing clinic Mediskin, through ACORNS. She says: “Meeting so many amazing business women through ACORNS has inspired me to champion other female entrepreneurs. I believe if my business can make it, then other businesses can achieve their dreams too. I would urge any woman who has just set up a business – or is about to set one up – to apply for ACORNS as it will help your venture flourish like it helped mine.”



The call for applications follows the launch of the programme by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD. ACORNS is funded under the Department’s Rural Innovation and Development Fund.

Over 200 female entrepreneurs have taken part in ACORNS to date and 50 new participants are being sought for ACORNS 5. The programme will run over six months from October 2019 to April 2020. The deadline for application for this year’s cycle is September 20, 2019.

Any woman with a new business based in rural Ireland — or an idea for a new venture they want to get off the ground — can get more information and register their interest at www.acorns.ie

There is no charge for participation.

