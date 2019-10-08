Fethard Horse Country Experience nominated for County Tipperary Business Award

Everyone at the Fethard Horse Country Experience is delighted to be nominated for this year’s County Tipperary Business Awards in the Sports, Arts and Culture category.

The Fethard Horse Country Experience is a state-of-the-art interactive exhibition centre, designed by the team behind EPIC and Titanic Experience, located within a 400-year-old building. Through the exhibition, visitors discover the rich culture, history and heritage of the region, with a particular focus on the equine.

The opening of the Fethard Horse Country Experience was the culmination of many years of work by the local community in Fethard.

The small town has a population of circa 1,500 people. It is known for its surviving built heritage, boasting the most complete medieval town wall in Ireland, and for its connection with the horse industry.

In 2011 the Fethard Business and Tourism Group, a subcommittee of the Fethard and Killusty Community Council, was formed to manage the redevelopment of the Town Hall into a visitor centre. After a lot of hard work, and the involvement of a diverse range of organisations and funders, the Fethard Horse Country Experience opened its doors to the public in May 2017.

"We are still a relatively new business, and it’s great to have the acknowledgment that these awards provide. Since opening we have welcomed visitors from over 40 different countries to Fethard, including groups from Japan, Australia, America and Qatar, and we look forward to welcoming many more to this part of Ireland’s Ancient East. You can find out more about us on www.fhcexperience.ie.