Proud Clonmel Credit Union team celebrate record-breaking success

Credit unions have, once again, earned the number one spot for the best customer experience in Ireland for the fifth consecutive year.

Clonmel Credit Union shares the award with 250 credit unions in the Republic of Ireland. The achievement is a world-first as never has an organisation anywhere claimed the top spot for five years running.

The annual survey, carried out by Amárach Research for CXi, asks 2,500 Irish consumers to rate their customer experiences of 160 brands across ten sectors. The credit unions again emerged as the overall winner, being rated highly for integrity, empathy and for the commitment of their staff. Not only did they come first overall, but they were also rated number one by consumers for value and loyalty.

The credit unions were also the only financial services organisation to make it into the top 10. In contrast, the banks performed worse than in previous years, with AIB falling 51 places. Permanent TSB fell 43 places and KBC fell 30 places.

Commenting on this achievement, CX Company chairman Michael Killeen says: “We have to congratulate Irish credit unions for their consistently high performance and for completing the drive for five. It really is a fantastic achievement to remain the Irish leader in CX over a five-year period - and a world’s first. Many Irish companies, particularly those in the financial sector, could learn a lot from credit unions, especially their member or customer-centric approach.”

Clonmel Credit Union CEO Pádraig Enright adds: “We are proud to be part of a movement that is regarded so highly across the country for customer or member experience. Clonmel Credit Union has always provided the highest standard of member service because we genuinely care about each and every one of our members. All of our products and services and every decision we make for the credit union is made at a local level with our members’ best interests firmly front and centre.

“We will continue to always put our members first in everything we do. I would encourage anyone who has not yet become a member of our credit union to drop in and check out our award-winning customer experience for themselves. We are always happy to meet people from the community, if only for a chat. Our offices at Parnell Street are open every day from Tuesday, including Thursday until 7.30pm and Saturday until 4pm."