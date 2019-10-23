Job opportunity with Centenary Agri in Ballyduff, Thurles

Maintenance Fitter required for Centenary Agri in Ballyduff, Thurles



Due to the ongoing expansion of our business and re-organisation of our operations, Centenary Feed and Grain Ltd are recruiting a Maintenance Fitter to take responsibility for plant maintenance to ensure downtime is minimised.



Duties will include:

- routine maintenance, both planned and reactive, on all site equipment

- the provision of maintenance support to manufacturing operations

- completion of our plant maintenance programmes

- preparation of all relevant documentation and maintenance records

- improving overall reliability and safety of plant and production processes

- implementation of and compliance with best practice in Health and Safety standards



The ideal candidate will:

- be a fully qualified fitter

- have previous maintenance experience in a manufacturing environment

- possess excellent planning and organisational skills with the ability to take and

respond to direction as required

- be flexible with a positive problem-solving outlook with the ability to prioritise key tasks and meet challenging deadlines

- hold a full drivers licence

Contact us

Please reply in confidence by 5pm Tuesday, November 5, 2019 to:

By post: HR Department, Centenary Thurles Co-Op, Templemore Road, Thurles, Co. Tipperary

By email: hr@centenarythurles.com

See our website: www.centenarythurles.com for more about the company