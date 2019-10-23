SPONSORED CONTENT

Job opportunity with Centenary Agri in Ballyduff, Thurles

Maintenance Fitter required ror Centenary Agri in Ballyduff, Thurles

Maintenance Fitter required for Centenary Agri in Ballyduff, Thurles


Due to the ongoing expansion of our business and re-organisation of our operations, Centenary Feed and Grain Ltd are recruiting a Maintenance Fitter to take responsibility for plant maintenance to ensure downtime is minimised.


Duties will include:

- routine maintenance, both planned and reactive, on all site equipment

- the provision of maintenance support to manufacturing operations

- completion of our plant maintenance programmes

- preparation of all relevant documentation and maintenance records

- improving overall reliability and safety of plant and production processes

- implementation of and compliance with best practice in Health and Safety standards


The ideal candidate will:

- be a fully qualified fitter

- have previous maintenance experience in a manufacturing environment

- possess excellent planning and organisational skills with the ability to take and
respond to direction as required

- be flexible with a positive problem-solving outlook with the ability to prioritise key tasks and meet challenging deadlines

- hold a full drivers licence

Please reply in confidence by 5pm Tuesday, November 5, 2019 to:
By post: HR Department, Centenary Thurles Co-Op, Templemore Road, Thurles, Co. Tipperary

By email: hr@centenarythurles.com

See our website: www.centenarythurles.com for more about the company