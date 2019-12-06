Youth Work Ireland Tipperary hiring refugee resettlement and intercultural workers

Youth Work Ireland Tipperary is inviting applications for two Refugee Resettlement Workers and two Intercultural Workers, with both positions commencing immediately.

These posts will support the integration of Syrian families into communities around County Tipperary.

The successful candidates for the Refugee Resettlement posts will ideally have a third level qualification in youth, community or social work or a related discipline. Experience of practical work with families, young people and children also.

It is important that candidates are self-starters, and have the ability to work in a youth and community development setting through a person-centred approach. They should be willing to work in a flexible, empathetic manner with strong intercultural competency.

Previous experience with refugee communities is an advantage. Given the young age profile of refugee communities under the Irish Refugee Protection Programme (Children's Rights Alliance, 2019), the project will work in an integrated manner across the work of Youth Work Ireland Tipperary, family support services and partnership networks.

Essential requirements for Refugee Resettlement Workers

- Administration and budget management skills.

- Family support skills, community development skills.

- Inter-agency working and networking experience.

Essential requirements for Intercultural Workers

- Fluent written and spoken English and Arabic.

- Documented experience in translation between English and Arabic at a professional level.

- Experience of work in family support/community development contexts.

Garda vetting will apply to these post. Applicants must have full drivers licences and access to their own transport.

Full job descriptions and application forms for these positions are available from Josephine Shortt on 0504 23426 and josephineshortt@youthworktipperary.ie.

Youth Work Ireland Tipperary is an equal opportunities employer. Closing date for receipt of applications is 5pm on December 18. Interviews will take place on the week of January 6.