BA (Hons) in Social Care Work at LIT, Thurles has 100% Employment record

Pictured above at the Limerick Institute of Technology Thurles Campus Conferring Ceremonies in November were, BA (Hons) Social Care Work graduates, Lia Tannian, Salthill Co. Galway, Eileen Croke, Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary, Siobhan Burke, Crecoa Co. Limerick and Emma Compton, Donaskeigh Co. Tipperary. Picture: Alan Place

All of the inaugural BA (Hons) in Social Care Work class, which graduated from LIT, Thurles Campus in November are employed or undertaking further study.

A total of 17 of the 19 BA (Hons) in Social Care Work graduates are already in employment in their chosen field. The remaining two students opted to continue their studies and are now undertaking a Masters in Social Care Work.

Lecturer in Social Care at LIT, Thurles Emma Aherne said, “Each one of these students came onto this course with a common goal, to work in the caring profession and to be in a position to help the most marginalised, excluded and disadvantaged people in our society.

“The diversity of the areas that each of these students can now work in is broad and varied, each area reflecting each student’s individual strengths and skills.”

And it is this diversity that makes the BA (Hons) in Social Care Work qualification from LIT, Thurles, so attractive to potential employers.

“It is part of the power of the degree in Social Care, it gives each person who embarks on the journey an opportunity to carve their own path, to develop a career or pursue further education in line with their values and passions,” added Ms Aherne.

“This can involve working with people experiencing homelessness, people struggling with addiction, working in residential childcare, working with people with intellectual or physical disabilities, supporting people living with domestic abuse, or working with young people in a variety of settings. The opportunities are limitless.”

Pictured below at the Limerick Institute of Technology Thurles Campus Conferring Ceremonies in November were, BA (Hons) Social Care Work graduates, Emma Compton, Donaskeigh Co. Tipperary and Eileen Croke, Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary. Photo by Alan Place. Picture: Alan Place

The ethos of the LIT Thurles Campus reflects that of the institution as a whole - it is a place of inclusivity and learning where students are more than just a number. LIT is a place where staff work closely with students, supporting them as they reach their goals.

Michael Ryan, Programme Leader explained, “The Lecturers and all the staff on the LIT, Tipperary Campus work from a strong care ethic, a value base which not only speaks of, but models the values of the social care profession. The course believes deeply in the value of personal development, a core feature of its modules throughout the four years.”

“Each year of study has been balanced around an ethos of developing the person while developing the professional, enhancing skills, knowledge, theory and practice in an integrated manner,” he added.

Practical learning is also central to learning at LIT, ensuring the student is job ready on graduation. The BA (Hons) in Social Care Work is case and point, with all students who sought work on graduation now in employment. Work placement and the experienced gained is in many ways key.

Mr Ryan added, “Two significant practice placements mark the transition from student to novice professional in a profound way, with students returning to campus having completed both with a new found confidence and ability to connect all of their learning to their field of work. The programme also engages with many relevant agencies through conferences, professional seminars and guest speakers so that there is a continuous theory practice dynamic throughout.”

What is the B.A. (Hons) Degree Programme in Applied Social Studies in Social Care?

The B.A. (Hons) Degree Programme in Applied Social Studies in Social Care programme is a four-year undergraduate course at LIT, Thurles Campus.

The aim of the course is to train competent, accountable, reflective practitioners, meeting the professional and academic requirements for registration in Social Care. Students are supported to acquire the knowledge, skills and insight necessary for professional social care work. The programme is interdisciplinary in nature, addressing the diversity of social care provision and the generic skill set required of a social care worker. A balance of professional and personal development is a hallmark of the programme, and students are helped to develop the capacity for self-directed, lifelong learning to support continuous professional development in this challenging and rewarding field.

What are the entry requirements?

The Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Applied Social Studies in Social Care (Course Code: LC292) is offered annually on the CAO.

Are there opportunities for further study?

Graduates of this course can progress to study the MA in Social Care Management in LIT or a related masters or PhD.



For further information See CAO code LC402 on www.lit.ie, call 061 293857 or email BusinessandHumanities@lit.ie