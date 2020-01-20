Group Water Scheme Manager required for Fennor area

Group Water Scheme Manager

Applications are invited for the position of a part-time manager/caretaker in the Fennor area. Approx. 5 hours/week.



Fennor, Inchorourke, Urard, Group Water Scheme Co-Op Ltd is a privately sourced Group Water Scheme and serves over 120 connections in the Fennor area.



The successful candidate will be responsible for the management, administration, collection of fees, quality assurance implementation, management of distribution network and regular maintenance for the scheme.



Management experience is essential, with group water scheme experience desirable.



Salary is an hourly rate and is reflective of experience.



For more information contact: Adrian on 087-2126344.

Send cover letter and C.V. including current references to: F/O Adrian Smith, position of part-time manager, NFGWS, 12 Henry Street, Tullamore, Co. Offaly or email: adrian@NFGWS.ie

N.B. Please clearly mark the envelopes and emails: Manager’s job, Fennor Group Water Scheme.



Closing Date for applications is 5pm on Friday, January 31, 2020.