Charleville Park Hotel Wedding Expo on this weekend

All roads lead to the award winning Charleville Park Hotel this Sunday, February 9, from 1-5pm for their Wedding Expo.

Come along and meet a selection of local wedding suppliers.

See the latest in wedding fashion and styles at the fashion show.

Meet the expert wedding team and view the stunning Deerpark Suite with crystal chandeliers, mood lighting, stylish chivari chairs and themed centre pieces.

The stylish Garden Suite will be fully set for a civil ceremony and celebrant Theresa O’Sullivan will be on hand to offer help and advice to couples on Sunday.

Any couple who book on the day can avail of €1,000 of extras free to enhance their special day.

Come and view Corks Wedding Venue of The Year 2019 – The Charleville Park Hotel.