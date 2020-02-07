Flexible home improvement loans with Clonmel Credit Union

Spring is officially here – and the change of season is one of the best and most popular times of year for home improvements.

Home upgrading is a trend which has seen somewhat of a surge in popularity in recent years – and for good reason. A refurbishment can completely transform a home. For many, it is also the only affordable option if they find they have outgrown their home and need more space for the family.

A home improvement loan with Clonmel Credit Union can help you achieve your vision. "We approve over 95% of all loan applications and we will work with each individual borrower to structure repayments in a way that will suit their circumstances. There are no hidden fees or administration charges and we provide life cover on loans at no extra cost. Borrowers are also free to repay the loan early, should they wish, without any penalties," a Clonmel Credit Union spokesperson says.

"And by the way, our borrowers received 30% cashback on interest paid in 2019. So, whether your plans include building on an extension, overhauling the kitchen, laying new carpets or floorboards or just giving your home a fresh lick of paint, talk to us here at Clonmel Credit Union. You’ll find we are happy to provide flexible loans of any size to suit your grand designs.”

