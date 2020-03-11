John Healy celebrates 10 years in business

Here at John Healy Lawnmowers we are delighted to celebrate our 10th anniversary in business this March.

We are even more delighted to be able to share the anniversary celebrations with you, our loyal customers.

Our special 10% offer will run from Wednesday, March 18 until Saturday, March 21.

We started our business in the village of Littleton in March 2010 with two members of staff and saw great potential for progress in such a short period of time.

Within three months we secured the agency for a lot of major brands including Honda lawn and garden. We very quickly moved into the commercial market and we now supply a large selection of industrial machines nationwide.

As our business and staff numbers grew we were able to offer a very quick turnaround to contractors in the business and we continue to grow this commercial side of our business.

In 2011 we introduced quads to the business and secured the Suzuki dealership straight away. With a larger range to offer our customers we went from strength to strength.

In February 2014, we made a big and bold step by moving our premises to Turtulla Business Park in Thurles which allowed us to expand our display within our showroom.

In 2015 we secured the dealership for Honda ATV quads and happily we have now progressed to be one of their top dealers in the country.

2018 was a great year for us as we became dealers for the supply and fit on Honda and Abrogio robotic mowers. Increasing in their popularity ever since they offer our customers hands free lawn care and we will come a do a free assessment of your lawn suitability for a robotic mower.

We understand our customers and their needs and we are happy to work in partnership with a number of finance companies to secure finance for new machinery valued between €1,000 to €15,000.

Here at John Healy Lawnmowers we are proud to give back to our community.

We have and continue to support many local clubs, teams and charities of all kinds.

For more information visit our website here or find connect with us on Facebook.