Groundsman required for Thurles Golf Club

Thurles Golf Club is one of the best inland courses in Ireland dating back to 1909. We have a vacancy for a groundsman to join our well-established team and continue to push the club forward reporting to the head greenkeeper.

Thurles Golf Club are seeking to employ an enthusiastic, highly motivated individual with a strong work ethic to join the team to assist in the preparation and maintenance of the golf course. The ideal candidate should be able to demonstrate the following:

• Previous experience as a groundsman would be ideal but not vital; associated industries will be considered, i.e. groundsman

• To be able to achieve a high level of attention to detail in all tasks being undertaken

• To be highly motivated and productive work ethic and able to work as part of a close team, and individually

• Good time management and communication skills

• A good machinery operator and appreciation for basic maintenance

• Ideally have an interest in golf

The groundsman position is full-time, based on a 40 hour week with weekends worked on a rota basis (paid extra).

Salary will be offered commensurate with qualifications, experience and suitability. Opportunity for further training, development and qualifications will be provided for the successful candidate.

Interested candidates should forward their CV no later than April 24, 2020 to: F.A.O. Secretary, Thurles Golf Club Turtulla,Thurles,Co. Tipperary or email office@thurlesgolfclub.com

For more information on Thurles Golf Club follow us on Facebook here.