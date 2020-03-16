Local Enterprise Week in Tipperary proved to be a resounding success

Recently over 250 Tipperary based entrepreneurs and small business owners participate in 20 enterprise initiatives across the county as part of Local Enterprise Week.

The week was launched in Birdhill with the announcement of The Old Barracks Coffee Roasters as Tipperary’s representative at the 22nd National Enterprise Awards which will take place in the Mansion House in Dublin next May.

The week’s events included business advice and confidential mentoring meetings on a host of topics such as HR & employment law, finance, website & social media, E-Tendering and Brexit.

It also featured seminars and workshops on subjects ranging from customer service, idea generation, business modelling and value proposition design, to E-Commerce, and much more.

Thursday’s headline event was attended by 40 entrepreneurs at an economic working breakfast hosted by journalist and broadcaster Sinead Ryan with keynote speakers, Jim Power, economic analyst and Patrick Mullane, senior economist with Bank of Ireland.

The week closed with a celebration of Women in Business brunch to mark International Women’s Day, when over 60 ladies participated in a very inspirational and engaging keynote speech and panel discussion from Jackie Noakes and a panel of Tipperary based female entrepreneurs including Marion Murphy Cooney, Geraldine Gleeson and Martin Hennessy.

For further information on Local Enterprise Week events go to www.localenterprise.ie/

Tipperary or contact the Local Enterprise Office on 0761 06 6500.

CAPTION FOR ABOVE PICTURE

RIGHT - At the Women in Business lunch - Back, Ita Horan, Assistant Head of Enterprise; Jackie Noakes, Geraldine Gleeson, Diesel Injection Services; Jennifer Ryan, facilitator, Marion Murphy Cooney, The Design Atelier, Martina Hennessy, Mortgage Horizons, Madeline Ryan, Training Co-ordinator, LEO Tipperary. Seated; Mary Ryan, S.E.D.O, LEO Tipperary, Anthony Fitzgerald, Head of Enterprise, LEO