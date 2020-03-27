SPONSORED CONTENT
Citizens Information Tipperary - Phone services will continue to operate as normal during the Covid -19 emergency
Your local Tipperary Citizens Information offices are now all closed due to Covid - 19.
We are continuing to offer our services over the phone during this time.
Our contact numbers are as follows:
Thurles office phone: 0761 07 6510
Clonmel office phone: 0761 07 6460
Tipperary office phone: 0761 07 6540
Nenagh office phone: 0761 07 6470
Roscrea office phone: 0761 07 6480
Email queries to: tipperary@citinfo.ie
Facebook: @CitizensInformationTipperary
Twitter: @citizensinfo
National Phone Service: 0761 07 4000
National Email: Covid19@citinfo.ie
Please continue to check our website for up to date current information regarding your entitlements. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for regular updates.
