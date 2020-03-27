Citizens Information Tipperary - Phone services will continue to operate as normal during the Covid -19 emergency

Your local Tipperary Citizens Information offices are now all closed due to Covid - 19.

We are continuing to offer our services over the phone during this time.

Our contact numbers are as follows:

Thurles office phone: 0761 07 6510

Clonmel office phone: 0761 07 6460

Tipperary office phone: 0761 07 6540

Nenagh office phone: 0761 07 6470

Roscrea office phone: 0761 07 6480

Email queries to: tipperary@citinfo.ie

www.citizensinformation.ie

Facebook: @CitizensInformationTipperary

Twitter: @citizensinfo

National Phone Service: 0761 07 4000

National Email: Covid19@citinfo.ie

Please continue to check our website for up to date current information regarding your entitlements. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for regular updates.