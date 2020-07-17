Tipperary jobs round up: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• The Templemore Arms Hotel is hiring a part time Gripp/ A La Carte chef. Experienced necessary.

• Tipperary ETB invites applications for the Special Needs Assistants Panel 2020/2021. Close of entries is July 22 at 12 noon.

• A fuel truck driver is required for deliveries in the Kilkenny and Thurles areas. Must have ADR Cert and a full, clean driving licence.

• A busy office in Tipperary is currently recruiting for an admin/ accounts position. Must have previous experience and knowledge of Sage 50 accounts package.

• Freshford Garages Ltd is currently recruiting for an office administrator to cover a maternity leave.

