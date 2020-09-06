Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week?

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick, Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny are inviting applications for the following positions: Health Care assistants. Full and part time positions available. Experience is preferable, training will be provided. See page 36 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details.

• Medite Smartply are hiring for two apprenticeship positions: 1 mechanical automation and maintenance fitting apprenticeship and 2: Electrical Instrumentation apprenticeship. See page 36 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details.

• HSK Plants Ltd wish to recruit an experienced sales agent for an immediate start to sell their unique selection of Plant Solitaires and complete plant packages into the Irish market. Nursery is based in Cahir but the agent can work from home with nursery visits as necessary. See page 36 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details.

• The HSE is currently accepting applications for the role of Staff Nurse at Cluain Arann. Permanent, part-time 17.5 hours per week. See page 36 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details.

• A position has arisen at Fogarty Monumental in Templemore. The company are currently recruiting for a general operative. This position could suit those looking for a full-time or part-time role. To apply call 086-8346030 or email: fogartymonumentalworks@yahoo.co.uk. For more information click here.

• Rockwell College require full time residence day support staff. See page 36 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details.

• Experienced rigid drivers are required for multi drop deliveries. Full time positions. See page 36 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See page 36 of this week's Tipperary Star for full information on all roles.