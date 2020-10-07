UPDATE: Innovative and dynamic traineeship available locally for Tipperary people

Tipperary Education & Training Board (TETB) Training Services are proud to announce the launch of their innovative and dynamic Microsoft Traineeship.

The provision of Traineeships is a requirement under SOLAS Further Education and Training Strategy.

Irish Colleges Training Centre (ICTC), in conjunction with TETB, have developed this highly innovative traineeship.

The programme is targeted at those who are school leaving, unemployed and/or wishing to retrain or gain new skills in the Information Technology sector.

This course is for people who have a genuine interest in developing careers in IT support services and the opportunity to gain the knowledge, skills and attitudes required to work in a range of IT support roles.

They will receive a comprehensive grounding in core hardware, operating systems, networks and cloud computing.

Participants will develop the practical skills to install, configure, upgrade, maintain and troubleshoot these systems.

Applicants must have a basic knowledge, experience of using computers, computer applications and the internet as well as complete an aptitude test and interview.